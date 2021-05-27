 Skip to main content

Recap: 360 DigiTech Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 5:35pm   Comments
Shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1322.22% year over year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $549,347,000 rose by 22.21% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $556,630,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

360 DigiTech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tpcjo8q

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $35.15

52-week low: $8.99

Price action over last quarter: down 6.59%

Company Profile

360 DigiTech Inc is a data-driven, technology-empowered digital platform. Through its platform, the firm enables financial institutions to provide products and services to a broader consumer base. The company also offers standardized risk management service, in the form of SaaS modules to institutional clients.

 

