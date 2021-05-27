Dell Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 58.96% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $24,499,000,000 up by 11.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,400,000,000.

Outlook

Dell Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cg3wyk5w

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $103.80

Company's 52-week low was at $43.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.04%

Company Overview

Dell Technologies, born from Dell's 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers and storage products through its ISG segment; PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division; and virtualization software through VMware. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, VMware (expected to be spun off toward the end of 2021), Boomi (expected to be sold by the end of 2021), Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 158,000 people and sells globally.