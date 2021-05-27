Earnings Preview for Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, May 28. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Hibbett Sports earnings of $2.77 per share. Revenue will likely be around $412.92 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $0.31 on revenue of $269.84 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 793.55% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 53.03% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.37 0.45 1.15 0.65 EPS Actual 1.40 1.45 2.95 0.31 Revenue Estimate 378.42 M 286.42 M 349.58 M 243.67 M Revenue Actual 376.83 M 331.38 M 441.61 M 269.84 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett Sports were trading at $84.63 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 342.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hibbett Sports is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.