Frontline: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 95.60% year over year to $0.04, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $193,991,000 declined by 52.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $184,430,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Frontline hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9t5iwmtd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.42

Company's 52-week low was at $5.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.33%

Company Profile

Frontline Ltd is a shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Group operates through the tankers segment. The tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. Its geographical area of operation includes Arabian Gulf, West African, the North Sea, and the Caribbean. Frontline earns revenue through voyage charters, time charters, and a finance lease. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.

 

