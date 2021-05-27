Recap: Anaplan Q1 Earnings

Shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $129,825,000 higher by 25.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $127,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Anaplan said it sees Q2 sales of $133.5 million to $134.5 million.

The company also raised FY22 sales guidance from $440 million-$555 million to $555 million-$560 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $86.17

Company's 52-week low was at $41.51

Price action over last quarter: down 13.68%

Company Overview

Anaplan Inc is a United states-based business performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. Anaplan provides solutions for finance, sales, supply chain, HR & workforce, and marketing. The company also provides professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.