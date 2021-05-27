Recap: Anaplan Q1 Earnings
Shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) decreased 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).
Revenue of $129,825,000 higher by 25.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $127,080,000.
Looking Ahead
Anaplan said it sees Q2 sales of $133.5 million to $134.5 million.
The company also raised FY22 sales guidance from $440 million-$555 million to $555 million-$560 million.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 27, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.anaplan.com%2F&eventid=3079946&sessionid=1&key=3BA2DC80E19529CB90630504346E3EBA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $86.17
Company's 52-week low was at $41.51
Price action over last quarter: down 13.68%
Company Overview
Anaplan Inc is a United states-based business performance management company. It offers cloud-based business planning and performance management platform based on a single hub where business users can create and use models. Anaplan provides solutions for finance, sales, supply chain, HR & workforce, and marketing. The company also provides professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News