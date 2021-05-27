Genesco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 121.64% over the past year to $0.79, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.52).

Revenue of $538,695,000 higher by 92.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $449,150,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p2e5323n

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $58.35

52-week low: $14.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.34%

Company Description

Genesco Inc sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel, and accessories. The company has four reportable segments namely Journeys Group, derives maximum revenue which comprised of Journeys, Journeys Kidz and Little Burgundy retail footwear chains, e-commerce operations, and catalog. Its Schuh Group, comprised of the Schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group, comprised of Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce operations and catalog and wholesale distribution of products under the Johnston & Murphy and H.S. Trask brands. Licensed Brands, comprised of Dockers Footwear, under a license from Levi Strauss & Company.