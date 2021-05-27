 Skip to main content

Recap: Movado Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) decreased 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 176.79% year over year to $0.43, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $134,798,000 up by 93.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $111,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $650,000,000 and $665,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d4mfmtgr

Price Action

52-week high: $32.74

Company's 52-week low was at $9.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.33%

Company Description

Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches of quality owned brands and licensed brands. Its Company Stores segment includes the company's retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the Watch and Accessory Brands segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the International location.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

