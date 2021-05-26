Pure Storage: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $412,707,000 up by 12.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $403,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Pure Storage hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $470,000,000 and $470,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.purestorage.com%2F&eventid=3082274&sessionid=1&key=13EE462F65345F4ABD512842042A7EDC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.53

Company's 52-week low was at $13.91

Price action over last quarter: down 19.06%

Company Description

Pure Storage Inc is a US-based company which provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. Its services include Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software, FlashArray, its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware and Pure1, its cloud-based management, and support. FlashArray is a modular all-flash storage array designed to maximize the performance and density of flash, optimize the software services that the Purity Operating Environment provides and minimize solution cost for customers. Its customers include cloud-based software and service providers, consumer web, education, energy, governments, healthcare, media, telecommunications amongst others.