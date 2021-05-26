Cavco Indus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 110.08% year over year to $2.71, which beat the estimate of $1.92.

Revenue of $306,502,000 higher by 20.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $293,790,000.

Guidance

Cavco Indus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cavco Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $242.06

Company's 52-week low was at $162.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.37%

Company Description

Cavco Industries Inc designs and produces factory-built homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, and Palm Harbor Homes brands. It also produces modular homes, park model homes, and vacation cabins, as well as commercial structures, among others. The company operates principally in two segments: Factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Cavco received most of its revenues from the Factory-built housing segment.