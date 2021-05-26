Preview: Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares's Earnings

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.31 on revenue of $809.31 million. In the same quarter last year, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares reported earnings per share of $0.21 on revenue of $944.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 247.62%. Sales would have fallen 14.3% from the same quarter last year. Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.04 0.01 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.21 0.33 0.39 0.21 Revenue Estimate 776.47 M 775.39 M 772.90 M 944.96 M Revenue Actual 836.40 M 745.00 M 813.70 M 944.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares were trading at $18.47 as of May 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 134.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.