Earnings Preview for Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 27. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Salesforce.com's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Salesforce.com's EPS to be near $0.88 on sales of $5.89 billion. In the same quarter last year, Salesforce.com reported EPS of $0.7 on revenue of $4.87 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 25.71%. Sales would be up 21.07% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.75 0.67 0.69 EPS Actual 1.04 1.74 1.44 0.70 Revenue Estimate 5.68 B 5.25 B 4.90 B 4.85 B Revenue Actual 5.82 B 5.42 B 5.15 B 4.87 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce.com were trading at $227.71 as of May 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Salesforce.com is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.