Intuit: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 35.19% year over year to $6.07, which missed the estimate of $6.47.

Revenue of $4,173,000,000 rose by 39.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,410,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Intuit Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance From $8.20-$8.40 To $9.32-$9.37 vs $8.49 Est.,m Raises Sales Guidance From $8.81B-$8.995B To $9.362B-$9.4B vs $9.06B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nivjmazy

Technicals

52-week high: $442.71

Company's 52-week low was at $271.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.94%

Company Description

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.