Earnings Outlook For QAD

On Wednesday, May 26, QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for QAD is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

QAD earnings will be near $0.12 per share on sales of $78.95 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, QAD reported EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $74.15 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 700.0%. Revenue would be have grown 6.48% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.14 0.08 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.39 0.16 0 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 78.21 M 74.75 M 73.14 M 74.39 M Revenue Actual 82.98 M 76.66 M 74.08 M 74.15 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of QAD are up 52.72%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. QAD is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.