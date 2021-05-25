5 Stocks To Watch For May 25, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $20.14 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares fell 0.8% to close at $1,448.40 on Monday.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) announced plans to acquire House & Garden for $125 million. Hydrofarm shares climbed 5% to $56.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to have earned $6.51 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares rose 0.9% to $444.20 in after-hours trading.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it expects FY21 earnings of $7.20 to $7.50 per share. Nordson shares gained 4.2% to $211.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares rose 1.1% to $61.23 in after-hours trading.
