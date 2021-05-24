A Preview Of Teligent's Earnings

On Tuesday, May 25, Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Teligent will report a loss of $2.11 per share on revenue of $9.94 million. Teligent EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.23. Revenue was $7.45 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 817.39%. Revenue would be up 33.48% from the year-ago period. Teligent's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -2.11 -1.48 -1.70 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.42 -1.54 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 9.94 M 13.57 M 10.03 M 7.95 M Revenue Actual 9.94 M 14.34 M 13.59 M 7.45 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Teligent were trading at $0.535 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 85.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Teligent is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.