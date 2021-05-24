Cracker Barrel Old Earnings Preview

Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Cracker Barrel Old EPS is expected to be around $0.26, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $665.85 million. Cracker Barrel Old's loss in the same period a year ago was $1.81 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $432.54 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 114.36%. Revenue would be up 53.94% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.35 -1.05 0.07 EPS Actual 0.7 0.69 -0.85 -1.81 Revenue Estimate 676.94 M 637.23 M 478.63 M 599.33 M Revenue Actual 677.17 M 646.45 M 495.06 M 432.54 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cracker Barrel Old is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.