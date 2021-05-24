 Skip to main content

Recap: MICT Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 8:30am
Shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) moved higher by 6.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 73.33% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $8,935,000 rose by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,430,000.

Looking Ahead

MICT hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HreBFqO0

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.45

52-week low: $0.99

Price action over last quarter: down 7.25%

Company Profile

MICT Inc operates through an Israel-based company. It develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Verticals & technology; and Mobile Resource Management (MRM), which generates the majority of revenue. Its geographical segments are the United States, Israel, Europe, China, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

 

