Why Deckers Outdoor's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue results.

What Happened: Deckers Outdoor reported quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, which beat the estimate of 64 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $561.2 million, which beat the estimate of $435.21 million. 

"Fiscal 2021 was an exceptional year for Deckers, led by global growth of the HOKA brand and broad-based demand for the head-to-toe assortment of UGG brand products," said Dave Powers, president and CEO of Deckers Outdoor.

Price Action: Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $353.70 and as low as $156.62 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Friday, the stock was up 5.43% at $328.12.

Photo by Jeff Clark from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

