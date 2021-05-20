Deckers Outdoor: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 107.02% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $561,188,000 up by 49.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $435,210,000.

Guidance

Deckers Sees FY22 Adj. EPS $14.05-$14.65 vs $14.50 Estimate, Sales $2.95B-$3B vs $2.7B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1903/41021

Price Action

52-week high: $353.70

52-week low: $150.59

Price action over last quarter: down 1.74%

Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes most of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Most sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. Deckers sources its products from independent manufacturers primarily in Asia.