5 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $4.52 per share on revenue of $10.44 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 1.2% to $359.50 in after-hours trading.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the year. Ross Stores shares gained 1.8% to $124.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Foot Locker shares gained 0.5% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.

