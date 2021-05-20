Palo Alto Networks: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.95% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.28.

Revenue of $1,074,000,000 rose by 23.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Palo Alto Networks Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $5.97-$5.99 vs $5.88 Est., Sales $4.2B-$4.21B vs $4.18B Est., Total Billings $5.28B-$5.30B

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://paloaltonetworks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DbSCZTWhRUKe0CIici56nw

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $403.00

Company's 52-week low was at $217.48

Price action over last quarter: down 10.85%

Company Description

Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.