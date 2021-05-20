 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palo Alto Networks: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.95% over the past year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.28.

Revenue of $1,074,000,000 rose by 23.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Palo Alto Networks Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $5.97-$5.99 vs $5.88 Est., Sales $4.2B-$4.21B vs $4.18B Est., Total Billings $5.28B-$5.30B

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://paloaltonetworks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DbSCZTWhRUKe0CIici56nw

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $403.00

Company's 52-week low was at $217.48

Price action over last quarter: down 10.85%

Company Description

Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

 

Related Articles (PANW)

Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2021
Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 18, 2021
$10M Series A To Help Hwy Haul Reimagine Produce Supply Chain
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings