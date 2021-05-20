 Skip to main content

P/E Ratio Insights for JD.com

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021
Right now, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) share price is at $74.03, after a 4.88% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 2.74%, but in the past year, increased by 48.35%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 31.64%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 31.24 in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry, JD.com Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 14.32. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

