Thinking About Buying Stock In Entera Bio, Allogene Or Vistagen?

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares are trading higher by 3.3% at $3.10 Thursday morning after the company reported first-quarter sales results that showed year-over-year improvement.

Entera Bio reported quarterly losses of 43 cents per share compared to a loss of 16 cents per share from the same period last year. Entera Bio also reported $157,000 in sales this quarter, compared to $42,000 during the same period last year.

Entera Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares are trading higher by 11.5% at $31.75 after Truist Securities upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $34 to $41 per share.

Allogene Therapeutics is a U.S.-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares are trading higher by 12.6% at $2.59 after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9 per share.

VistaGen Therapeutics is a biotechnology firm. The company is in its clinical stage and engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system.