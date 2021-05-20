 Skip to main content

Recap: EuroDry Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 160.44% over the past year to $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $8,574,000 higher by 69.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,250,000.

Looking Ahead

EuroDry hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

EuroDry hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.eurodry.gr/investor-relations/ir-webcast-2021-1Q.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.37

52-week low: $2.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.30%

Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd is a holding company. It is a provider of ocean-going transportation. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal, grains including minor bulks such as aluminum, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

 

