 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Hormel Foods Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $2,607,000,000 up by 7.64% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,420,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.70 and $1.82.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $10,200,000,000 and $10,800,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=zISuqbQE

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.97

Company's 52-week low was at $43.45

Price action over last quarter: down 2.23%

Company Profile

Hormel Foods is a protein-focused branded food company. Its brands include its namesake Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Dinty Moore, Applegate, Wholly Guacamole, and Skippy. The vast majority of the company's revenue is U.S.-based: 67% U.S. retail, 26% U.S. food service, and 7% international. By product type, in fiscal 2020 22% of revenue was shelf-stable foods, 20% was poultry (branded and commodity), 55% was other perishable food, and 3% was other, primarily nutritional products. The company holds the number-one market position in shelf-stable meat, shelf-stable ready meals, pepperoni, natural/organic deli meat, guacamole, and the number-two position in turkey, bacon, chilled ready meals, and peanut butter.

 

Related Articles (HRL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop; Jobless Claims Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 20, 2021
Preview: Hormel Foods's Earnings
Retail Week On Earnings Row: Walmart, Target, Foot Locker Among Companies Reporting
Disney Shares Fall On Subscription, Sales Misses But DoorDash Surges; Index Futures Up In Premarket
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com