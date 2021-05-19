Shoe Carnival: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 360.34% over the past year to $3.02, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Revenue of $328,457,000 up by 122.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $274,360,000.

Looking Ahead

Shoe Carnival hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shoecarnival.com%2F&eventid=3081450&sessionid=1&key=CC884FB5E5877B9B4698E632948EDA1E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $66.28

52-week low was at $22.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.05%

Company Profile

Shoe Carnival Inc is a footwear retailer with hundreds of stores in the United States. It offers moderately priced, name-brand dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. Its average store has more than 27,000 pairs of shoes. The company promotes a shopping experience that includes contests, games, and a person on a stage with a microphone to announce limited-time specials. To enable its value-pricing strategy, Shoe Carnival minimizes staffing needs by housing all merchandise on the selling floor and leases store locations in open-air shopping centers. The company buys its merchandise from hundreds of vendors, with Nike and Skechers accounting for a substantial portion of total company sales. All merchandise goes through the company's distribution center in Indiana.