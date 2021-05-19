 Skip to main content

QuickLogic Misses On Q1 Earnings; Roth Capital Upgrades Stock
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 8:53am   Comments
Share:
QuickLogic Misses On Q1 Earnings; Roth Capital Upgrades Stock
  • QuickLogic Corp (NASDAQ: QUIKreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.2 million, missing the analyst consensus of $2.5 million.
  • New product revenue rose 121% Y/Y to $1.1 million due to higher revenue from sensor processing and connectivity products. Mature product revenue declined 30% Y/Y to $1.2 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 52.7%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss declined 58% Y/Y to $1.3 million, translating to an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.12), missing the analyst consensus loss of $(0.07).
  • QuickLogic held $20.9 million in cash and equivalents and used $2.7 million in operating cash flow.
  • Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva upgraded QuickLogic from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $8. 
  • Price action: QUIK shares traded lower by 0.65% at $6.1 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full Analyst Ratings Calendar

Latest Ratings for QUIK

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Roth CapitalUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2021Roth CapitalMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2020Roth CapitalMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for QUIK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Upgrades Analyst Ratings Tech Media

