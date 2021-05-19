QuickLogic Misses On Q1 Earnings; Roth Capital Upgrades Stock
- QuickLogic Corp (NASDAQ: QUIK) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $2.2 million, missing the analyst consensus of $2.5 million.
- New product revenue rose 121% Y/Y to $1.1 million due to higher revenue from sensor processing and connectivity products. Mature product revenue declined 30% Y/Y to $1.2 million.
- Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 52.7%.
- Non-GAAP net loss declined 58% Y/Y to $1.3 million, translating to an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.12), missing the analyst consensus loss of $(0.07).
- QuickLogic held $20.9 million in cash and equivalents and used $2.7 million in operating cash flow.
- Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva upgraded QuickLogic from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $8.
- Price action: QUIK shares traded lower by 0.65% at $6.1 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for QUIK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Roth Capital
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Feb 2021
|Roth Capital
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2020
|Roth Capital
|Maintains
|Neutral
