JD.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.71% year over year to $0.38, which were in line with the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $31,011,000,000 higher by 50.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,670,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yx775mqm

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $108.29

Company's 52-week low was at $49.33

Price action over last quarter: down 15.51%

Company Overview

JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.