JD.com: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.71% year over year to $0.38, which were in line with the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $31,011,000,000 higher by 50.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,670,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yx775mqm

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $108.29

Company's 52-week low was at $49.33

Price action over last quarter: down 15.51%

Company Overview

JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

