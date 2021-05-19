Recap: Lowe's Companies Q1 Earnings
Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 81.36% over the past year to $3.21, which beat the estimate of $2.54.
Revenue of $24,422,000,000 higher by 24.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,350,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $86,000,000,000 and $86,000,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 19, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/low/mediaframe/44741/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $215.22
Company's 52-week low was at $115.45
Price action over last quarter: Up 21.56%
Company Overview
Lowe's is the second- largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating about 1,970 stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate Lowe's captures a double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census estimates for market size.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News