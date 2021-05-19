 Skip to main content

Recap: Lowe's Companies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 81.36% over the past year to $3.21, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $24,422,000,000 higher by 24.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $23,350,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $86,000,000,000 and $86,000,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/low/mediaframe/44741/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $215.22

Company's 52-week low was at $115.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.56%

Company Overview

Lowe's is the second- largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating about 1,970 stores throughout the United States and Canada. The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial business clients. We estimate Lowe's captures a double-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on U.S. Census estimates for market size.

 

