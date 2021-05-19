Recap: So-Young Intl Q1 Earnings

Shares of So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged year over year to ($0.06), which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $54,893,000 rose by 112.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $50,930,000.

Outlook

Q2 revenue expected to be between $65,600,000 and $68,700,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 19, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/85cnvuoy

Technicals

52-week high: $17.40

52-week low: $6.93

Price action over last quarter: down 10.55%

Company Description

So-Young International Inc is an online destination for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services in China. Its business model comprises three integrated components: professional content and its distribution through social media networks and its targeted media platforms in China, a social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. It generates revenues from information services fees and reservation services fees from medical aesthetic service providers.