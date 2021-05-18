Take-Two Interactive: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.67% year over year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $784,532,000 up by 7.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $664,000,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected between $0.75 and $0.85.

Q1 revenue expected between $625,000,000 and $675,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/79xssaor

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $214.91

Company's 52-week low was at $124.86

Price action over last quarter: down 16.37%

Company Description

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of two wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (220 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom."