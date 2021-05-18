Recap: Agilysys Q4 Earnings

Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 320.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $36,336,000 decreased by 8.38% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $36,700,000.

Guidance

Agilysys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Agilysys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/thwii63r

Price Action

52-week high: $64.09

52-week low: $16.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.45%

Company Profile

Agilysys Inc develops industry-specific technology solutions to help manage businesses. The firm offers technological solutions to control business operations, including property management, point-of-sale, dining reservations, inventory and procurement, analytics, labor management, self-service, and document management. It serves four major market sectors: gaming; hotels, resorts and cruise, foodservice management, stadia and healthcare. The majority of the revenues are generated through contract support, maintenance and subscription services it provides. Agilysys operates its business throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, with corporate services located in Georgia, US and offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.