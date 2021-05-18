Itamar Medical's Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, May 19, Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Itamar Medical management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $12.75 million. In the same quarter last year, Itamar Medical posted a loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $8.38 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 45.45% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 52.18% on a year-over-year basis. Itamar Medical's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.15 -0.19 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.15 -0.17 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 12.30 M 9.94 M 7.81 M 8.12 M Revenue Actual 12.77 M 11.00 M 8.88 M 8.38 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 47.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Itamar Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.