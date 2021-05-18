Recap: Sea Q1 Earnings

Shares of Sea (NYSE:SE) fell 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 19.23% over the past year to ($0.62), which missed the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $1,764,000,000 higher by 93.01% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,810,000,000.

Guidance

Sea hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/se/mediaframe/44816/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $285.00

52-week low: $60.00

Price action over last quarter: down 15.04%

Company Overview

Sea Ltd is an internet company. The company operates through three segments namely Digital entertainment, E-commerce, and Digital financial services. It generates maximum revenue from the Digital Entertainment segment. Digital Entertainment segment includes Garena's platform which offers mobile and PC online games across the region and develops mobile games for the global market. Garena is the global leader in eSports, it also provides access to other entertainment content and social features, such as live streaming of gameplay, user chat, and online forums. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Southeast Asia and also has a presence in Latin America; the Rest of Aisa, and the Rest of the world.