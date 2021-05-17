 Skip to main content

Market Overview

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 60.00% year over year to ($0.08), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $511,000 up by 32.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,060,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/406/41005

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $2.94

Company's 52-week low was at $1.01

Price action over last quarter: down 40.86%

Company Overview

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its product portfolio includes DSUVIA and Zalviso for Moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company's products under pipeline are ARX-02 and ARX-03. The majority of its revenue is generated from DSUVIA product sales in the United States.

 

