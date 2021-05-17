Earnings Outlook For Greenlane Holdings

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 18. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Greenlane Holdings's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Greenlane Holdings's per-share loss will be near $0.07 on sales of $36.26 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Greenlane Holdings reported EPS of $0.58 on revenue of $33.87 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 87.93%. Revenue would be up 7.06% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Greenlane Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.10 -0.09 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.63 -0.35 -0.46 -0.58 Revenue Estimate 36.57 M 33.24 M 29.38 M 32.56 M Revenue Actual 36.27 M 35.76 M 32.40 M 33.87 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Greenlane Holdings were trading at $3.61 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Greenlane Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.