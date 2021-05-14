Earnings Preview: Pieris Pharmaceuticals

On Monday, May 17, Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Pieris Pharmaceuticals EPS will likely be near $0.17 while revenue will be around $6.47 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Pieris Pharmaceuticals announced EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $13.26 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 142.86%. Sales would be down 51.21% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.13 -0.17 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.26 -0.09 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 3.82 M 9.79 M 7.76 M 8.84 M Revenue Actual 1.88 M 2.94 M 11.25 M 13.26 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals were trading at $1.87 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.