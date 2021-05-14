Earnings Outlook for Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 17. Here is Benzinga's look at Arcadia Biosciences's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Arcadia Biosciences reporting a loss of $0.3 per share on revenue of $850.00 thousand. In the same quarter last year, Arcadia Biosciences reported EPS of $0.29 on revenue of $309.00 thousand.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 203.45%. Sales would be up 175.08% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.54 -0.59 -0.54 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.53 -1.04 0.29 Revenue Estimate 1.26 M 1.14 M 1.86 M 800.00 K Revenue Actual 7.13 M 314.00 K 281.00 K 309.00 K

Stock Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences were trading at $2.37 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Arcadia Biosciences is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.