Earnings Preview: CYREN

On Monday, May 17, CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for CYREN is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.05 and sales around $9.17 million. In the same quarter last year, CYREN reported a loss per share of $0.05 on revenue of $9.65 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 0%. Revenue would be down 4.96% on a year-over-year basis. CYREN's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.05 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.05 -0.06 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 8.96 M 9.02 M 9.52 M 9.65 M Revenue Actual 8.44 M 9.11 M 9.18 M 9.65 M

Stock Performance

Shares of CYREN were trading at $0.5574 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CYREN is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.