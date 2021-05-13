Usio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $13,462,000 up by 73.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,110,000.

Outlook

Usio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.19

Company's 52-week low was at $1.40

Price action over last quarter: down 15.55%

Company Overview

Usio Inc is a United States-based company serves technology companies with merchant processing and card issuing solutions. It offers a range of customized services to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The primary business of the company is processing electronic payments for other companies including all types of Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing, credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing. The company provides these solutions through Usio Pay, Usio Card, and Usio Donate.