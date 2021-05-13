Recap: ThermoGenesis Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.59% year over year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $1,517,000 decreased by 52.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,660,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/thmo/mediaframe/44454/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $11.70

52-week low: $1.92

Price action over last quarter: down 15.19%

Company Description

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. It offers the AutoXpress and BioArchive platforms for automated clinical bio-banking, PXP platform for point-of-care cell-based therapies and CAR-TXpress platform for bio-manufacturing for immuno-oncology applications.