Recap: SharpSpring Q1 Earnings

Shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) decreased after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% year over year to ($0.14), which beat the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $7,989,000 higher by 13.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $7,900,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $34,000,000 and $36,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2252/40820

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.78

Company's 52-week low was at $6.74

Price action over last quarter: down 24.25%

Company Profile

SharpSpring Inc provides cloud-based marketing technology. Its marketing automation platform uses features such as web tracking, lead scoring, and an automated workflow to deliver the right message to the right customer at the right time. It provides SaaS-based marketing technologies to customers around the world. Its platform also includes customer relationship management technology that enables a business to store, manage and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment. Its products include the Mail+ product and marketing automation platform. The majority of the revenue is generated by Marketing automation.