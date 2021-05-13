Eton Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 138.00% year over year to $0.19, which were in line with the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $11,897,000 up by 11917.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,050,000.

Outlook

Eton Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Eton Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x2v7aoim

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.30

Company's 52-week low was at $4.33

Price action over last quarter: down 1.87%

Company Overview

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products to fulfill an unmet patient need. It has a diversified pipeline of around eight product candidates in various stages of development.