Eton Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 138.00% year over year to $0.19, which were in line with the estimate of $0.19.
Revenue of $11,897,000 up by 11917.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,050,000.
Outlook
Eton Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Eton Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x2v7aoim
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $10.30
Company's 52-week low was at $4.33
Price action over last quarter: down 1.87%
Company Overview
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products to fulfill an unmet patient need. It has a diversified pipeline of around eight product candidates in various stages of development.
