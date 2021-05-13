Recap: DermTech Q1 Earnings

Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.77% over the past year to ($0.55), which missed the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $2,524,000 up by 62.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/khfwd4vu

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $84.49

Company's 52-week low was at $9.64

Price action over last quarter: down 40.66%

Company Profile

DermTech Inc is an emerging growth molecular diagnostic company. The company is engaged in marketing and developing novel non-invasive genomic tests to aid in the diagnosis of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. While the company generates revenue through laboratory services.