Alibaba Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.54% year over year to $1.58, which missed the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $28,602,000,000 higher by 77.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $28,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Alibaba said it sees FY22 sales of RMB930 billion+.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $319.32

52-week low: $194.03

Price action over last quarter: down 16.60%

Company Profile

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/$1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

 

