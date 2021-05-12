Recap: Energous Q1 Earnings

Shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 44.00% over the past year to ($0.14), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $145,065 higher by 135.97% year over year, which missed the estimate of $150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Energous hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ACyjROr8

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.69

Company's 52-week low was at $1.69

Price action over last quarter: down 47.25%

Company Description

Energous Corp is a development stage technology company. It is developing a technology named WattUp, which will enable RF (radio frequency) based wire free charging for electronic devices. The firm believes that its technology will be utilized in the internet of things devices, smartphones, tablets, e-book readers, keyboards, mice, remote controls, rechargeable lights, cylindrical batteries and other devices with similar charging requirements. Its business strategy is to become a supplier and licensor of its technology to companies who design, manufacture and market devices to consumers, military, industrial and other users.