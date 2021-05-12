Earnings Outlook for S&W Seed

On Thursday, May 13, S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for S&W Seed is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering S&W Seed have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.09 on revenue of $28.00 million. In the same quarter last year, S&W Seed reported a loss per share of $0.09 on revenue of $29.09 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 0%. Sales would be down 3.75% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the S&W Seed's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.18 -0.06 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.21 -0.14 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 14.67 M 11.83 M 25.73 M 21.17 M Revenue Actual 15.05 M 13.86 M 25.86 M 29.09 M

Stock Performance

Shares of S&W Seed were trading at $3.94 as of May 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 119.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. S&W Seed is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.