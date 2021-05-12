Recap: Strongbridge Biopharma Q1 Earnings

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) fell 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 42.11% over the past year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $8,382,000 rose by 25.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,310,000.

Guidance

Strongbridge Biopharma reaffirmed FY21 KEVEYIS sales guidance of $34 million-$36 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ifdaytxi

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.63

Company's 52-week low was at $1.87

Price action over last quarter: down 16.25%

Company Overview

Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development, in-licensing, acquisition, and commercialization of various complementary products and product candidates that target rare diseases. The product portfolio of the group includes COR-003(levoketoconazole) and COR-005 (veldoreotide). COR-003 is a cortisol inhibitor which is used for the treatment of endogenous cushing's syndrome and COR-005 a novel somatostatin analog, which is used for the treatment of acromegaly. In addition, it is also developing BP-2002 (gene modified probiotic) which will be used for the treatment of Diabetes. Geographically, business activity of the firm is primarily functioned through the United States.