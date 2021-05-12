Recap: Dynatrace Q4 Earnings

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.36% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $196,504,000 rose by 30.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $191,810,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected between $0.14 and $0.15.

Q1 revenue expected between $202,000,000 and $204,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/dnt/mediaframe/44276/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $56.94

Company's 52-week low was at $30.25

Price action over last quarter: down 12.08%

Company Description

Dynatrace Inc offers software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud. The intelligence platform is designed to address the growing complexity faced by technology and digital business teams. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of customers' users.