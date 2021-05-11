Cumberland: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 600.00% over the past year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $10,537,000 up by 26.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,500,000.

Guidance

Cumberland hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cumberland hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.intrado.com/

Technicals

52-week high: $4.06

Company's 52-week low was at $2.58

Price action over last quarter: down 15.36%

Company Description

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded prescription products. The company provides prescription products to hospital acute care and gastroenterology to address unmet or poorly met medical needs. Its product brands include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox- Pak, Vaprisol and Ethyol.